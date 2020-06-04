Edward "Eddie" Thomas Disciscio
1949 ~ 2020
Kiln
Edward "Eddie" Thomas Disciscio, age 70, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence in Hancock County.
He was preceded in death by his father Pat H. Peterman of Lyman, MS; his mother, Elaine Lizana Disciscio of Lizana, MS; step father, Angelo J. Disciscio of Leachburg, PA; maternal grandparents, Ed Lizana and Minnie Lizana of Lizana, MS; paternal grandparents, Julius Peterman and Mary Alice Dean Peterman of Lyman, MS.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janice "Jan" Saucier Disciscio of Hancock Co., MS; siblings, James "Cricket" Peterman (Debby) of Saucier, MS and Pat H. Peterman, Jr.
He attended Saucier and Lizana Elementary, Hancock North Central High School and Harrison Central High School; he had two years of college at Pearl River Community and also attended the Railroad School in Atlanta, GA. Eddie was a self-employed contractor.
As president of South Mississippi Bird Hunters Association he won the National Championship with is favorite dog Elvis. Eddie enjoyed raising Black Angus cattle, college football and basketball and raising black mouth curs.
Eddie was a loving husband and great friend to many and would help anyone in a time of need.
The family requests memorial contributions to American Cancer Society at cancer.org or American Heart Association at heart.org.
The visitation will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the home of Darren and Kelli Peterson, 22110 Road 357, Kiln MS from 11:00am – 4:00pm. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
1949 ~ 2020
Kiln
Edward "Eddie" Thomas Disciscio, age 70, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence in Hancock County.
He was preceded in death by his father Pat H. Peterman of Lyman, MS; his mother, Elaine Lizana Disciscio of Lizana, MS; step father, Angelo J. Disciscio of Leachburg, PA; maternal grandparents, Ed Lizana and Minnie Lizana of Lizana, MS; paternal grandparents, Julius Peterman and Mary Alice Dean Peterman of Lyman, MS.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janice "Jan" Saucier Disciscio of Hancock Co., MS; siblings, James "Cricket" Peterman (Debby) of Saucier, MS and Pat H. Peterman, Jr.
He attended Saucier and Lizana Elementary, Hancock North Central High School and Harrison Central High School; he had two years of college at Pearl River Community and also attended the Railroad School in Atlanta, GA. Eddie was a self-employed contractor.
As president of South Mississippi Bird Hunters Association he won the National Championship with is favorite dog Elvis. Eddie enjoyed raising Black Angus cattle, college football and basketball and raising black mouth curs.
Eddie was a loving husband and great friend to many and would help anyone in a time of need.
The family requests memorial contributions to American Cancer Society at cancer.org or American Heart Association at heart.org.
The visitation will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the home of Darren and Kelli Peterson, 22110 Road 357, Kiln MS from 11:00am – 4:00pm. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.