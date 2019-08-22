|
Edward Elliott Keller
Biloxi
Mr Edward Elliott Keller, 74, of Biloxi, died August 19, 2019.
He will forever be remembered as a loving father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather who had a heart of gold. He also loved the Saints!
He is preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Miller Keller; his siblings, Jack and Gayle Keller; and grandchildren, Shawn Keller and Kaitlyn O'Brien.
Survivors include his lifelong companion and mother of his children, Jerri Keller; loving children; Pearl (John) Kopszywa, Pam (Russell) Adams, Lydia (Michael) O'Brien, Christina (Gabriel) Kelly, and Jason Keller; his siblings, Ella (Steve) Cimma, Paul (Joan) Keller, and grandchildren, Ashley Adams, Russell Adams, Samantha (Drew) Bosarge, Trevor Kopszywa (Brandi), Madison O'Brien, Jaden Keller, Devin Keller, Hayden O'Brien, and Nevaeh Kelly; and great-grandchildren, Brysein Adams, Harper Keller, and Presley Adams, and Lleyton Bosarge.
Mr. Keller's family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. Allison Wall and staff at Medical Oncology Group of Cedar Lake for their exceptional care.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm - 2:00pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Southern MS Funeral Services, 6631 Washington Ave in Ocean Springs, MS. A service will begin at 2:00pm followed by interment at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Please join the family in remembrance and celebration of Mr. Edward Keller with reception to follow at Southern MS Funeral Services from 4:00pm - 6:00 pm.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 22, 2019