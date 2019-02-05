Edward Charles Krecker, M.D.



1932 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Edward Charles Krecker, M.D. of Ocean Springs entered the greater life on February 1, 2019. Dr. Krecker was born in Louisville, KY, on November 8, 1932 and had been a coastal resident since 1975. He earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Louisville, a pharmacy degree from the University of Kentucky, and a medical degree from University of Louisville. He practiced family medicine in Louisville, KY, until he was called to serve in Thailand and Fort Knox, KY, as a battalion surgeon. Following his Army duty, he completed a residency in Pathology. As a board certified pathologist, he served as Chief of Pathology at the Gulf Coast Veterans' Medical Center for twenty years, retiring in 1995. He continued his military career in the Mississippi Air National Guard, retiring with the rank of Brigadier General.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ulrich Krecker. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith Anne Thomas, son Martin (Kelly) of Mobile, AL, daughters Elizabeth Ghamsari (Reza) of Los Angeles, CA, and Deidre Childers (Kyle) of Marion, Illinois and eight grandchildren, Martin Jr. and Amy Krecker, Arman Edward and Hannah Judith Ghamsari, and Mason, Kate, Alec, and Tessa Childers. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Pfister, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dr. Krecker was a voracious reader, a trivia buff, a lover of music, movies, and theater and a great story teller who always delivered a joke with impeccable timing and wit. He was an enthusiastic spectator of sports, his favorites being his Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints. He lived a full life, traveling the world with his wife, playing golf and card games, and visiting family. He considered his wife, children, and grandchildren to be the greatest blessings of his life. A member of the Ocean Springs YMCA, he enjoyed socializing more than exercising. He was a daily patron of Coffee Fusion, where he and his friends, especially Jim Lancaster, liked sharing stories and solving the problems of the world. He led a full life that he called exciting, fun and gratifying, completed by the love of his wife. Always quick to laugh, he especially enjoyed time spent with his friends. People smiled at his gregariousness, his joie de vivre, and friendly joking.



A faithful communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church, he served as vestry member, Junior Warden, lay reader, usher, and member of the men's Saints and Sinner's Club. He was also affiliated with numerous professional and military organizations.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John's Building Fund or Notre Dame Hospice.



A visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, from 5-8pm, at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs. The funeral will be Friday, February 8, at 2pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, Ocean Springs, followed by a reception in the parish hall. There will be a private internment service at the Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



