Edward Lamar Morgan

May 30, 1933 - November 24, 2020

Vancleave , Mississippi - In loving memory of Edward Lamar Morgan, Sr. Native of McCool Mississippi, a resident of the Gulf Coast for over 60 years. He served in the U S Air Force in Korean War, but spent the rest of his life pursuing peace. He was well loved by his family and a large community of friends from the Tri state area. He is preceded in death by his parents Harrison and Iva Morgan and his 12 siblings as well as his in-laws Starlie and Nola Self. Also preceded in death by 2 grandchildren Shawn Powell and Ryan Clark and two great-grandchildren Garret Morgan and Ava Kate Lucido. He is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Hilda Self Morgan and his 7 children and their spouses as well as 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. He was a loving soul who always cared for those in need, never judged anyone and despite many challenges in life he always saw a silver lining. He will be greatly missed and had strong faith in the resurrection coming in the future mentioned in the Bible. His memorial service will be held virtually on zoom Saturday, November 28th at 9:30.





