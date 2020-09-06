1/
Dr. Edward Long
1943 - 2020
Dr. Edward M. Long

Dec 27, 1943 - Sept 2, 2020

Biloxi

Dr. Edward M. Long, 76, of Biloxi, MS died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson. He was a native of Emmetsburg, Iowa.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton.

Dr. Long is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 24 years, Della Sue Long; children, Tracy Jones (Mike), Jason Long (Hope), Jana Robertson, Steve Post, Judy Myers (Norbert), and Darlene Sanders; his much loved younger sister, Shareen Ewing of Loveland, CO; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Dr. Long grew up on the family farm in Emmetsburg where he was active in 4-H, showing Angus cattle at the local county fair for which he received many ribbons and awards. He was also active in the high school orchestra, marching and pep bands playing the cornet. He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1968 with a Doctorate of Chiropractic degree. A week later he moved his young family to Canton, MS to begin his new life and career. He was a huge advocate for Chiropractic within his state and beyond. Even serving his alma mater by being honored with a Fellowship from Palmer College. Dr. Long had a passion for helping people in his communities and educating them on the benefits of chiropractic. He was a mentor for multitudes, whether young or old. The many people he came in contact with throughout his life knew how important they were to him by his willingness to always be there for them, day or night. This gentle giant will be greatly missed by those who were loved by him and loved him in return.


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
SEP
5
Service
02:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
