1/1
Rev Edward "Red" Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Rev Red" Powell
November 26, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Mr. Edward "Rev Red" Powell, age 63, of Biloxi passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Mr. Powell was born in Biloxi, a lifelong resident of the Coast. He was a longtime radio personality on the MS Gulf Coast and was known for appearing in many Mardi Gras parades. While he overcame some health issues later in life, his death was sudden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Powell, Sr. and Gloria Powell; and brother, Patrick Anthony Thornton. Survivors include his son, Edward Powell III; sister, Darlene Monk; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
We want to give Rev Red the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and to say our last goodbyes. A fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral expenses. Donations may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/revs-funeral/donate
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Nativity B.V.M. at 3pm. Friends may visit 1:30-3pm. Burial will follow in Biloxi City Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Powell family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved