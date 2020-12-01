Edward "Rev Red" Powell
November 26, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Mr. Edward "Rev Red" Powell, age 63, of Biloxi passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Mr. Powell was born in Biloxi, a lifelong resident of the Coast. He was a longtime radio personality on the MS Gulf Coast and was known for appearing in many Mardi Gras parades. While he overcame some health issues later in life, his death was sudden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Powell, Sr. and Gloria Powell; and brother, Patrick Anthony Thornton. Survivors include his son, Edward Powell III; sister, Darlene Monk; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
We want to give Rev Red the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and to say our last goodbyes. A fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral expenses. Donations may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/revs-funeral/donate
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Nativity B.V.M. at 3pm. Friends may visit 1:30-3pm. Burial will follow in Biloxi City Cemetery.
