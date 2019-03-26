Edward Richard Ball



March 31,1948 - March 23,2019



Pascagoula



Mr. Edward Richard Ball 70, died at his home on March 23,2019. He was born on Staten Island, New York on March 31,1948.



He was the son of Vernon and Margaret Grimes Ball. He moved with his family to Semmes, Alabama as a teenager and graduated from Semmes High School in 1965.He graduated from the University of South Alabama in 1973 after serving in the United States Army.He later attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and earned his registered nurse degree as well as a technical degree as a machinist.



He retired from Singing River Hospital where he worked as a geriatric and psychiatric nurse.



Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pascagoula, MS. He was a 37 year member of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Alice Dalrymple Ball of Pascagoula and 1 brother Vernon Ball of Boise, Idaho; two sisters Annette Ball of Mobile, Alabama, and Linda (George) Kearney of Mobile, Alabama. He is survived by nine nieces and nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews, and six great great nieces and nephews.



A wake will be held at Holder-Wells Funeral Home at 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS on March 27,2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary beginning at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday March 28,2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 am with a one hour viewing prior to service time. Father Michael Kelleher will be officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Moore cemetery in Wiggins, MS.



Pallbearers will be Gene Dalrymple, Justin Compston, Samuel King, David Allen King, Luke Breland, and Amos Dunlap. Honorary pallbearers will be David Kearney, David Weigle, Will Breland, Jordan Dunlap, Stuart Compston, Steven Scranton, James Scranton, Corey Goulet and Jesse King.



You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Ball family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com



Holder-Wells Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 26, 2019