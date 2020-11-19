Edward TaylorNovember 5, 1941 - October 28, 2020New Brockton, Alabama - Edward Robbins Taylor a resident of Enterprise, Alabama since 2005. He was born on November 5, 1941 and died at home on October 18, 2020 after a long illness.Ed was a graduate of Wiggins High School as well as the University of Southern Mississippi. Began his banking career with the Bank of Wiggins in 1962 as a teller, asst cashier, and then V-P and Branch Manager. Started with Merchants Bank as branch manager of the Harrison Central branch in 1973 and retired as V-P in 1998.He was a member of the Mississippi National Guard. He served his community as a member and president of the Orange Grove Chamber of Commerce, a founding member and president of the Gulfport/ Orange grove Rotary Club, member of the Civitan Club, as well as a member of the Mississippi Sr. Bankers Association. He and Dizzy Dean had a longtime lasting relationship as he had Dizzy cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the new branch of the Bank of Wiggins. He was also a pallbearer at Dizzy's funeral and loved telling stories of their relationship.Edward was preceded in death by his parents, William W. Taylor and Elizabeth Robbins Taylor.He is Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Vicki "Snooky" Taylor; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Sarah) McArthur and Dr. C S (Joan) McArthur. Ed is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.Services will be at the graveside on November 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiggins, Mississippi. Family prefers donations to St. Jude Cancer Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 as well as local animal shelters. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.