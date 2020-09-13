Edwin Clyde "Skip" Jones
1941 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Mr. Edwin Clyde "Skip" Jones, age 79, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Gulfport, MS.
Skip was born on March 13, 1941, in Virginia Beach, VA. He graduated from Virginia Beach High School and went for two years to Community College in Virginia. He was a member of the Ocean Springs Elks Lodge and held executive positions during his lifelong career with Sears. Skip served as a Marine in the USMC and loved sailing, boats, cars and casinos. He did volunteer work for the City of Ocean Springs and Jackson County, mainly with the homeless and underprivileged and was self-funded.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Elaine Bowers Jones, brother, David Jones a sister, Ann Thomas.
Private Family Services will be held.
The family would like to especially thank all the personnel at The Select Specialty Hospital in Gulfport, MS as well as to the staff (Admin and Medical) of Saad Hospice Care and Home Health.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
