Edwin Jones
1941 - 2020
Edwin Clyde "Skip" Jones

1941 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Mr. Edwin Clyde "Skip" Jones, age 79, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Gulfport, MS.

Skip was born on March 13, 1941, in Virginia Beach, VA. He graduated from Virginia Beach High School and went for two years to Community College in Virginia. He was a member of the Ocean Springs Elks Lodge and held executive positions during his lifelong career with Sears. Skip served as a Marine in the USMC and loved sailing, boats, cars and casinos. He did volunteer work for the City of Ocean Springs and Jackson County, mainly with the homeless and underprivileged and was self-funded.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Elaine Bowers Jones, brother, David Jones a sister, Ann Thomas.

Private Family Services will be held.

The family would like to especially thank all the personnel at The Select Specialty Hospital in Gulfport, MS as well as to the staff (Admin and Medical) of Saad Hospice Care and Home Health.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
September 13, 2020
