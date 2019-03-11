|
|
Elaine Nixon Holder
1947 ~ 2019
Vancleave
Elaine Nixon Holder, 71, of Vancleave, MS passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in Vancleave.
Mrs. Holder was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County. She was a loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Harry Holder; her parents, C.O. and Viola Nixon; her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Marilyn Holladay; and her sister-in-law, Olene Nixon.
Mrs. Holder's survivors include her son, Jason Holder; and her brothers, Don Nixon and James (Kathy) Nixon.
Funeral Services will be held at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Vancleave #1 Cemetery.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 11, 2019