Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
(228) 826-4511
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Vancleave
490 Jim Ramsay Rd.
Vancleave, MS 39565
1947 - 2019
Elaine Holder Obituary
Elaine Nixon Holder

1947 ~ 2019

Vancleave

Elaine Nixon Holder, 71, of Vancleave, MS passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in Vancleave.

Mrs. Holder was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County. She was a loving wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Harry Holder; her parents, C.O. and Viola Nixon; her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Marilyn Holladay; and her sister-in-law, Olene Nixon.

Mrs. Holder's survivors include her son, Jason Holder; and her brothers, Don Nixon and James (Kathy) Nixon.

Funeral Services will be held at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Vancleave #1 Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
