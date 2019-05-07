Elaine Moran



1936 ~ 2019



Lizana



Elaine Moran, age 82, of Lizana, passed away Saturday, May 4th, 2019.



Elaine was born to Curvis and Aliene Ladner and spent her early years growing up alongside of her eight brothers and sisters. After high school, she married Norvell Moran and they had three sons. She worked for several years in the Lizana Elementary School Cafeteria. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lizana.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Norvell Moran; siblings, Larry Ladner, Jimmy Ladner; her sister, Faye Hutchinson; and daughter in law, Annette Moran.



She is survived by her children, Randy Moran (Theresa), Joey Moran, and Danny Moran; grandchildren, Adam (Rachel) Moran, Shana Moran, Katelyn (Diggs) Spence, and Orrin Moran (Brianna); great-grandchildren, Kamdyn Moran, Braxton Moran and Hudson Moran; expected great-granddaughter Maycee Moran; siblings, Dorothy Cuevas, Barbara Williams, Sandra Caccioppo, Harris Ladner, and Elton Ladner; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



A prayer service will be hold on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln-Delisle Rd., Pass Christian, with a visitation for family and friends from 5:00 PM until the service.



An online obituary may be viewed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com. Published in The Sun Herald on May 7, 2019