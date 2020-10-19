Elaine Riley
1944 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Elaine Riley, age 76, of Gulfport, passed away on October 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Virgil M. Riley parents, Ralph and Inex Hadfield; a brother, Pete (Bobbi) Hadfield; grandson, Timothy Laird; and great-grandson, Ely.
She leaves behind five children, Dewayne Riley, Brian Riley, Gail Pierce (James Pierce), Gina Riley (Timothy Cuevas), Sherri Adler; grandchildren, Monica Andrew, Michael Riley, Sonni Riley, Rachel Marrow, Jaime Pierce, Jessica Cooper, Star Moon, Thomas Harrison, Riley Cuevas, Nicole Cook, Scott Riley, Felicia Lynch, Cassie Riley, and Sarah Pierce; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Riley enjoyed crocheting, playing games on her phone, and all types of puzzles. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was dedicated to her family.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 9 – 10 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 10 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
