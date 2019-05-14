Bettye Elaine Scott



1942 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Elaine Scott, 76, of Gulfport, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.



Elaine was born in Laurel on June 10, 1942 to James A. Hover and Dorothy J. "Dollye" Hover. She worked at Hancock Bank for 35 years, and was a member of Michael Memorial Baptist Church. She loved traveling with her family on frequent trips to the Great Smoky Mountains and to Walt Disney World.



She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 siblings, Louie Weekley, Mary Alice Brendell, Robert W. Weekley and Dorothy "Dottie" Bird.



Elaine is survived by her husband of 57 years, Don W. Scott; her two daughters, Claudia Donnelle Conklin (Dennis) of Jackson and Rachael Joy Scott of Gulfport; two brothers, James I Hover (Murl) of Gulfport and Timothy B. Hover (Elaine) of Vancleave; and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rescue 100, Michael Memorial Baptist Church, 15053 John Clark Road, Gulfport, MS 39503.



Friends are invited to join the family for visitation on Thursday, May 16th from 10 to 11 a.m., at Michael Memorial Baptist Church with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Elaine will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Biloxi.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2019