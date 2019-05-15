|
Eleanor Carr
February 18, 1931 - May 14, 2019
Gautier
Eleanor Carr, age 88, passed away from this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Gautier. Eleanor was born February 18, 1931 in Smith County, Mississippi to Benjamin Lewis and Ola Mae Harris and was the youngest of 6 children. She was a former employee of Sewing Basket and Brumfield's in Pascagoula.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elson E. Carr.
Eleanor is survived by her devoted son, Phil Carr, Gautier; special friend and neighbor, Emilie Hall, Gautier; two sisters-in-law, Winnie Harris, Ocean Springs; Sue Flanagan (Jack), San Antonio, TX; brother-in-law, Ed Carr (June), Orlando, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, 2:00pm, at Leaf River Baptist Church Cemetery in Pineville, MS (Smith County). You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 15, 2019