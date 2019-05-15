Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
3290 Ladnier Road
Gautier, MS 39553
(228) 497-7544
Graveside service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Leaf River Baptist Church
Pineville, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Carr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Carr Obituary
Eleanor Carr

February 18, 1931 - May 14, 2019

Gautier

Eleanor Carr, age 88, passed away from this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Gautier. Eleanor was born February 18, 1931 in Smith County, Mississippi to Benjamin Lewis and Ola Mae Harris and was the youngest of 6 children. She was a former employee of Sewing Basket and Brumfield's in Pascagoula.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elson E. Carr.

Eleanor is survived by her devoted son, Phil Carr, Gautier; special friend and neighbor, Emilie Hall, Gautier; two sisters-in-law, Winnie Harris, Ocean Springs; Sue Flanagan (Jack), San Antonio, TX; brother-in-law, Ed Carr (June), Orlando, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, 2:00pm, at Leaf River Baptist Church Cemetery in Pineville, MS (Smith County). You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now