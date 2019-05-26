Home

McDONALD FUNERAL HOME
401 W CANAL ST.
Picayune, MS 39466-3912
(601) 798-1212
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
McDONALD FUNERAL HOME
401 W CANAL ST.
Picayune, MS 39466-3912
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
McDONALD FUNERAL HOME
401 W CANAL ST.
Picayune, MS 39466-3912
Eleanor Keyseear Obituary
Eleanor Keyseear

July 17, 1942--May 23, 2019



Carriere

Funeral Services for Eleanor May Keyseear, age 76, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 10:30 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel, 401 West Canal Street, Picayune, MS.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Union Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Swindon, Wiltshire England she was a homemaker who loved to garden. Eleanor was a member of Carriere Chapter of The Order of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Grand Matron for the State of Mississippi in 1998. She also served as Supreme Inspector for the International Order Of Rainbow Girls for the State of Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ennis Irvin Keyseear, parents, Gwendolyn Ivy Gertrude Turner-Hill and William Roland Hill; granddaughter, Jessica Windham; brothers, Clifford Hill and Brian Hill; sister, Enid Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karen Keyseear (Rick) Windham; sons, Morris Powell (Ernie Morgan) Keyseear, Jeffery Michael Keyseear; granddaughter, Arrealle Windham; sister, Ruth Maidstone; significant other, Johnny T. Morgan Jr.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 26, 2019
