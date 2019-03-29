|
Eley D. Entrekin Grady
Biloxi
Funeral Services for Mrs. Eley D. Entrekin Grady will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Wade Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Dr. Joseph Bird and Reverend Gregory C. Gewin will officiate and interment will follow in Collins Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband of 50 years, William Lyndell Grady; daughter, Diane G. Duskin; 2 sons-in-law; DeWitt T. Allred, III and Cliff Duskin; 2 brothers, Leslie Entrekin and Bob Entrekin; 3 sisters, Joyce E. William, Rosalie Hanson, and Nell Entrekin.
Survivors include her 4 daughters, Donna G. Gewin (Joe) of Gulfport, Jo G. Shoemake (David ) of Collins, Lynda G. Grady of Jackson, and Laura G. Mitchell of Starkville; 1 son, William Lyndell Grady, II of Collins; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, as well a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2019