Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus
440 E. Klatt Road
Anchorage, AK 99515
907-336-3338
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Sunset Hills Baptist Church
12130 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Hills Baptist Church
12130 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK
Elizabeth A. Bilbo Gilliam


1947 - 2019
Anchorage, AK

Elizabeth A. Bilbo Gilliam, 72, passed away on December 2nd. 2019 from illness of cancer. Originally from Ocean Springs, MS and attended Ocean Springs High School. She and her family have been living in Anchorage, AK for 46 years. She is Baptist by faith and a member of Sunset Hills Baptist Church in Anchorage. Her favorite things to do in her spare time was planting flowers, camping, and road trips. She was preceded in death by her Grandfather George Bilbo (Almeda Rouse Bilbo) and Grandparents Vincent Noble (Marcella Lott Noble), Father Walton W. Bilbo (Mother Roselean A. Noble Bilbo) also from Ocean Springs, MS. She is survived by her husband Garry Gilliam of 42 years. Three daughters Darlene (Jeremy Mylymok), Eileen (Tom Schwilke), Jennifer Gilliam, a son Brandon (Hilda) Gilliam. She has two sisters Winnie (Mike Gazell),and Clair (Robert Hayes). Grandchildren, Taylor, Ashley, Connor, Luke, Kylee, and Samson, all love her dearly. She also has numerous nieces and nephews who all love her dearly. Her funeral will be December 7, 2019 at her church.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
