Elizabeth Anderson

Elizabeth "Liz" Anderson



May 26, 1936 - May 24, 2020



Biloxi



Elizabeth "Liz" Anderson, born on May 26, 1936 in Guntown, MS. From early childhood, she lived in Biloxi until late teen years when she moved to California. After retirement, by way of Nevada and Idaho, she returned "Home" to Biloxi. In 2013, health reasons required her to relocate to Scottsdale, Arizona. After several bouts with breast cancer, the most recent beginning in December 2019, Liz was called home two days before her next birthday to her heavenly Father on May 24, 2020, while surrounded by her family and loved ones.



Liz retired as Vice President from Wells Fargo Bank in early 1980. Throughout her life she carried many titles: Air Force Wife, Waitress, Cashier, Banker. Those she loved the most were Sister (Sis), Mom and Grandma. She loved crafts, sewing and traveling not only the United States, also had the good fortune of traveling many European countries.



Predeceased by both parents, Joel and Opal Moon, two brothers, Floyd and Bill Moon, and two husbands, Ralph Mattos and Walt Anderson. She is survived by her brother, Lloyd Moon, Sister-in-Laws, Barbara Caillavet Moon, Lynn Hafner (Hugh) and Shirley Gross; children, Veronica Vance (Jay), Alex Mattos (Elise) and David Mattos. Grandchildren, Luis Munoz, Ralph Mattos, Mario Mattos, Samantha Vance, Vanessa Garrett, AJ Mattos, Nica Mattos, Quinn Mattos, and many great grandchildren. Nieces: Cindy, Debbie, Nephews; Tommy, Floyd, Billy, Joel and their families.



A graveside service will be held at the Old Biloxi Cemetery at 9:00 am on July 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Hospice or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix AZ 85014





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store