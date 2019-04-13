The Sun Herald Obituaries
Elizabeth "Tootie" DeGeorge Callender

1935 - 2019

Ocean Springs

Mrs. Elizabeth "Tootie" DeGeorge Callender, age 83, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank P. DeGeorge; and her siblings, Gerald DeGeorge, Norman DeGeorge, Melrose Nicovich, Marilyn Stochol, and Sue Knebel.

Survivors include her husband, H.L. Callender; son H.L. Callender Jr. (Debbie); brother Arnold DeGeorge; grandchildren Andrew Callender (Victoria), Jacob Callender (Treasure), Jessica Callender, Will Ziz, Jr., Peyton Piglia, and Alyssa Piglia; and great- grandchildren, Ava Lynn and Vivian Callender.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Deaconess Hospice and Ocean Springs Hospital.

A service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 9:30 am until service time. Interment will follow at Seymour Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
