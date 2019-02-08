|
Elizabeth Durr Crawford
Gulfport
Funeral service will be held Sat. Feb. 9, 2019 at 12 noon in Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 4303 Tennessee Ave. Gulfport, MS., for Mrs. Elizabeth Durr Crawford age 87 of Gulfport, MS., who died Sat. Feb. 2, 2019 at Memorial Garden Hospital. Rev. Raysell Booth will officiate at the service. A native of Bassfield. MS. She was retired from Gulfport Veteran Administration Medical Center 35 years of dedicated service, she was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, she serve as a Sunday Teacher, Treasure of The Mission Ministry, Food Bank Volunteer. She graduated from Carver High School in Picayune, MS., attended Southern University of Baton Rouge, LA. Survivors include 1 son Jonathan Crawford, 4 daughters, Luevelle Cuffee, Paulette Jordan, Betty Crawford Parker, Willette Crawford all of Gulfport, MS., 17 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, 4 sisters Luevelle Harper, Helen Smith, Dorothy Loving, Doris Durr all of Gulfport, MS., spiritual daughters Charlotte Gore, special friend Mary Wash both of Gulfport, MS., preceded her in death 1 son Kenneth Cuffee, parents Coney And Mollie Jane Durr, siblings Coleman Durr, Rev. Curtis Durr, James Durr, Talemage Durr and Charles Durr. Visitation Sat, Feb. 9, 2019 from 10 am until 12 noon at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial in The Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home, Picayune, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 8, 2019