Elizabeth Higginbotham Obituary
Elizabeth Higginbotham, 71, of Janice, Mississippi, formerly of Biloxi, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Gulfport after a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Higginbotham is preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Margaret Sitton; sister, Frances Buckwold; stepson, Larry Lee Higginbotham, and granddaughter, Baby Holy Angel.

Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Larry Higginbotham; daughter, Elizabeth Petitfils; son, John Mark Petitfils; stepson, Terry (Amanda) Higginbotham; sisters, Patsy Horton; Mary Worth, and Anna Rogers; grandchildren, John Micheal (Jillian) Petitfils,Courtney and Angel Petitfils, Emily, Sarah, Madison, Maxwell, and Mason Higginbotham, and great grandson, Zachary Petitfils.

The family will receive friends from 9-10 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1026 E Central Ave, Wiggins, MS 39577 in Wiggins with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Elizabeth's name to The Poor Fund, C/O, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1026 E Central Ave, Wiggins, MS 39577, 601-528-1393 email s[email protected]

Share your memories and send condolences to the Higginbotham family at www.smfs.us
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
