Elizabeth Hughes
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth Jane Hughes

1938 – 2020

St. Martin

Elizabeth Jane Hughes, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning October 4, 2020.

Jane was a graduate of Gulfport High School but later moved to St. Martin after marrying the love of her life. Jane was an active member of Sacred Heart Church where she served as an eucharist minister and member of Saint Vincent De Paul.

She is survived by her daughter, Raye (Glenn) Foreman; son Edval "Bubba" (Kellie) Hughes; grandchildren, Starr Cartrett, Robert "Bobby" Cartrett, Derek Foreman, Chase Foreman, Taylor (Joey) Hamilton, Jared (Hannah) Hughes, Evan Hughes, Logan Hughes, Anthony "Doty" Fournier IV, and Ashley "Drew" Fournier; great grandchildren, Kailey Yamashiro, Amaya Richardson, Brody Foreman, Lyla Hughes and Hallee Hughes; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edval Hughes; son, David "Mike" Cartrett; daughter, Jayne Fournier; sister, Francis Greenwell; and brother, James "Jimmy" Causey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Vincent De Paul in honor of her deep devotion and commitment.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Seelos Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Friends may visit one-hour prior.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blessed Seelos Catholic Church
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Blessed Seelos Catholic Church
