Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church
Elizabeth Jean Cecil


1938 - 2019
Elizabeth Jean Cecil Obituary
Elizabeth Jean Cecil

1938-2019

Rosholt, WI

Elizabeth Jean Cecil, age 81, of Rosholt, WI, died peacefully August 16, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega, WI.

Jean was born April 13, 1938 to the late Dudley and Margaret (Gilchrist) Andrews in Biloxi, MS. She grew up there, attended the local grade school, and graduated from Biloxi High School. She married Anthony F. Cecil on November 22, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Cecil of Rosholt, WI; children, Stephen and Sarah Cecil; granddaughter, Erica Jean Cecil; brother, Roy (Carol) Andrews of Biloxi, MS and Joe (Judy) Andrews of Palo Alto, CA; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Funeral service and burial was held in St Adalbert Cemetery, Rosholt, WI.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
