Elizabeth Lightsey Perry



Apr. 1, 1917-Apr. 1, 2019



Hattiesburg, MS



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for Mrs. Elizabeth Lightsey Perry, 102, of Hattiesburg, MS (formerly of Biloxi, MS).



She died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital.



Interment will be in Roseland Park Cemetery.



Mrs. Perry was reared in Biloxi, MS and graduated as Salutatorian of Biloxi High School. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi earning a Masters degree in Library Science. Mrs. Perry retired as Curator of the DeGroman Children's Literature Collection. She shared her love of children's literature with her many nieces and nephews.



With her husband, Mrs. Perry cultivated over 100 varieties of camellias and azaleas in the garden.



She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Walter B. Perry, Jr.; one son, Walter B. Perry, III; one sister, Mary Anne Clark; one brother, Dick Lightsey; her parents, Thomas Nolon and Anne Evelyn Reedy Lightsey, Sr.



She is survived by one son, Julian T. Perry of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Helen Perry McInnis of Austin, TX; one brother, T.N. Lightsey, Jr. of Houston, Tx; two grandsons, Dennard McInnis and Benjamin Perry and a number of nieces and nephews.



Memorials are kindly requested to the Library of Hattiesburg, 329 Hardy St. Hattiesburg, MS 39401, the , or the .



Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary