Elizabeth Nelms
1947 - 2020
Elizabeth Patterson Nelms

February 26, 1947 ~ August 25, 2020

Gautier, MS

Elizabeth Nelms passed away on August 25, 2020 at Greenbriar Nursing Center in D'Iberville, MS after a lengthy illness. She will be greatly missed by family and friends who looked upon her strength for life as a model to live by.

She was born in Fort Meade, MD to Harold and Reba Patterson. Her father traveled Europe as part of his military duties. The family joined him in Paris, France crossing the Atlantic on the RMS Queen Elizabeth Ocean Liner. She attended grade school in Paris before returning to the States. The family first settled in Birmingham, AL and then moved to Wesson, MS.

Elizabeth began teaching at Copiah-Lincoln High School in Wesson, MS. After teaching high school for four years, she accepted an administrative position with the Gulf Coast Community College. Elizabeth was most proud of her work with the Gulf Coast Community College in adult education. She began work there in 1975 and retired in 2007. She would often say that her work to bring literacy to those who could not read through the ABE/GED program had its own reward.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold J. and Reba L. Patterson; and her brother, William Patterson.

She leaves behind her loving husband of thirty-nine years, Gordon Nelms of Gautier, MS; her stepdaughter, Rebecca Nelms of Lincoln, NE; her sister, Patricia Young of Wesson, MS; her cousin, Ann Barry of Brookhaven, MS; and brother-in-law, Jerry Nelms of Sevierville, TN; her lifelong friends from her university years, Martha Bills of Chicago, IL and Jane Smith of Brookhaven, MS were always a delight to contact when she was able; and many friends from her association with the Gulf Coast Community College.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for providing bedside care and comfort. Especially remembered by the family is her nurse Donna who made sure she never lost contact with her husband.

Elizabeth's friends, confidants, and comforters, Pat Black and Estelle Nettles are especially remembered by the family for their devoted energy in standing with Elizabeth during her long illness. Pat and Estelle gave their time and love to helping Elizabeth navigate the narrow corridors of her life's end. The family owes a special debt of thanks to these wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Elizabeth's name to the Parkinson's Foundation on the Gulf Coast.

There will be a private graveside service held for family. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
August 27, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
