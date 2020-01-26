|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Page
Ocean Springs, MS
Betty was born in Libertyville, IL and was a resident of Ocean Springs in Gulfpark Estates from the 1960's, passed away in Spring, TX on August 3, 2019 at age 86.
She was a member of the Gulf Coast Symphony where she had performed as principle cellist for many years before retiring. Betty formed trios and quartets (Suite Sounds) that performed for weddings, funerals, and other events. Betty also used her talent of teaching to pass on her love of music to her many students (both school age and older). Betty as a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs enjoyed serving by singing in the choir, playing her cello, being part of prayer groups, teaching Sunday School (both youth and adult) and serving in several leadership roles for the congregation. Betty also served as Dispatcher for the Gulf Park Estates VFD for over 25 years.
Betty will be missed by many in the Gulf Coast community for her legacy of cello performances, generous spirit, whacky sense of humor, and her hobby of sending birthday cards to her friends and acquaintances.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Pamela Low (Lanny); her step son, Robert H. Page III; her brother, William Dillon (Cathy) and nephews, Andrew and Douglas and their families; her grandchildren Aurora Keltner (Joshua) and Graham Low, as well as her three great grandchildren Cora Anne, Alexander, and Alden Keltner.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held on Feb 1, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs at 2:00 pm with a reception following—all are invited.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 26, 2020