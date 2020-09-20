Elizabeth Ashton Young
1934-2020
Bay St. Louis
Elizabeth Ashton Young passed away at Senior Oaks in Long Beach, Mississippi on September 12, 2020 at the age of 86, after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Tech Sergeant William Edward Young; her great grandson, Skylar McSpadden; her mother, Ina Louise Johnson; and her father, Robert Ashton.
She is survived by two brothers, Robert Ashton and James Ashton; her sister, Francis Bishop; two daughters, Elisabeth Magee (Ron) and Lynda Howze (Kip); her son, William Young (Lori); her grandchildren: Jennifer Carr (Cory), Christopher Magee (Kate), Kaileigh Brogle (Travis), and Megan Magee; Shawn Howze, Lauren Howze, Trisha Young, Michael Young (Stephanie), Bradley Young (Victoria), and Rebekkah Young (Michael Katona); and her eight great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was involved locally in the Hansboro Baptist Church in various ministries and taught Sunday School for many years. In her later years, she was a member of First Baptist Church, Bay Saint Louis and a member of the Joy Sunday School Class. She and her husband helped to start three Southern Baptist churches while they were stationed with the Air Force in the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy. Elizabeth was the first teacher to teach Home Economics at Aviano American School at Aviano Air Force Base in Italy, when the school opened in the fall of 1974. She taught resourced students for eighteen years at Gulfport High School before she retired. Elizabeth enjoyed reading, sewing, needlepoint, traveling, working in church, teaching, and raising her family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:00 AM, with visitation starting at 9:30 AM, at First Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis. A private graveside service will follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions at the National Cemetery, flowers are not allowed.
Commemorative gifts can be given in Elizabeth's memory to First Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis, 141 Main Street, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME,141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS is in charge of the arrangements.Online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com