Ella Lorena "Lucy" Welch
1939 - 2020
Biloxi
Ella Lorena Welch, "Lucy," age 80, passed away peacefully on Aug 19, 2020 due to GBM – an aggressive brain tumor. The oldest of 4 children, she was born on Sep 2, 1939 in Franklinton, LA to Obie and Lula Dea Jenkins.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother Arthur.
Lucy married the love of her life, Levi Welch, in Vacaville, CA in Dec 1968, a love affaire that lasted until his death in 2001. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Steven Funk, who were with her during this challenging last year; her four grandchildren, Sean, Derek, and Kristen Funk, and Leslie (Eberdt) and her husband Antoine Mosneron Dupin ; by her sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Larry Jenkins of Franklinton LA; and her sister Linda Pierce of Helena, MO.
COVID restrictions limit us to a small, private service at Riemann Funeral Home, 274 Beauvoir Road in Biloxi at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, Aug 27, 2020. However, there will be a live stream provided on the Riemann website (www.riemannfamily.com
), and weather permitting, a small procession to her burial site at the VA National Cemetery in Biloxi.
Lucy genuinely loved her many friends and acquaintances. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, is proudly serving this veteran's family. View full obituary, share memories and photos at www.riemannfamily.com
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS – please consider a memorial donation to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
, 866-278-5833), or Shriner's Hospital for Children
(donate.lovetotherescue.org
, 877-762-2064).