Ellen Hall


1951 - 2020
Ellen Hall Obituary
Ellen R. Hall

July 28, 1951 - Jan. 14, 2020

Pascagoula

Ellen R. Hall, 68, of Pascagoula, MS, went to be Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2019. Ellen was born on July 28, 1951 to the late Alcus John "A.J." and Mary Kathleen McKenzie in Tylertown, MS. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ellen never met a stranger- to know her was to love her.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth L. Hall, Sr.; children, Tonya (Chris) Fredriksen, Michelle Hall, and Kenneth L. (VickyLynn) Hall, Jr.; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ellen R. Hall. You may view and sign her online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
