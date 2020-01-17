|
|
Ellen R. Hall
July 28, 1951 - Jan. 14, 2020
Pascagoula
Ellen R. Hall, 68, of Pascagoula, MS, went to be Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2019. Ellen was born on July 28, 1951 to the late Alcus John "A.J." and Mary Kathleen McKenzie in Tylertown, MS. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ellen never met a stranger- to know her was to love her.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth L. Hall, Sr.; children, Tonya (Chris) Fredriksen, Michelle Hall, and Kenneth L. (VickyLynn) Hall, Jr.; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 17, 2020