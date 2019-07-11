Ellen Mills Montoya



1943-2019



Gulfport



Ellen Mills Montoya, 76, passed away peacefully at home at 6:35am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Gulfport, MS surrounded by her three children and loving husband, as well as her two dogs Bandit and Julio, whom she loved dearly, that slept at her feet until her final moments.



The eldest of four girls, Ellen was born on January 13, 1943 in Cleveland, MS and was raised in Drew, MS where she graduated from Drew High School in 1961. Ellen was such a kind, compassionate, hardworking and loving person. She was a Mom first, always watching out for her children. Her sisters and husband also meant the world to her.



She worked at Baxter Laboratories until moving to the Gulf Coast in 1967. Upon moving to the Coast, she began work at the Ramada Inn on the beach in Long Beach working the front desk. She then left to work for Sears in bookkeeping and retail sales for over 20 years. Ellen then became a Lifetime Licensed Cosmetologist of MS but gave that up after only 7 years due to her health and the long standing. However, due to her passion for cosmetology people came to her home for haircuts. She then studied to become a Licensed Real Estate Agent and began working at Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty where she sold real estate and handled property management. Upon leaving the real estate field years later she worked for Southern Renovations at the time of Hurricane Katrina.



She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Gulfport.



Ellen met her husband Larry while she was working at Southern Renovations. He was from California and had come to MS to help with the destruction from Hurricane Katrina. She was impressed with his work and his kindness toward others, especially her. The rest is history.



She is preceded in death by her second husband Pete Bice and her parents Ralph and Glenda Mills.



Ellen is survived by her husband of 11 years, Larry; her children, Lester Denley, Jr (Natascia), Missy Steenkamp (Colin) and Suellen Radich (Tom) ; nine grandchildren; Nicole Radich, Logan Steenkamp, Laura Beth Hicks (Daniel), Beka Griffin (Fiancé Matt Blaine), Sara Parker (Ben), Lisa Mitchell (Charlie), Trey Denley (Chelbie), Alex Denley, Julianna Wilson; 8 great-grandchildren



Four sisters; Becky Brooks (Dennis) of Gulfport, MS, Dorothy Janoush (Joe) of Rosedale, MS, Glenda Ganshaw (Tom) of Gadsden, AL



She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known as "Mammaw Granny". She loved to travel, shop, go out to eat and cook for her family. Her favorite thing to do was watch The Price is Right. And her favorite phrase was "Kiss My Grits", with a smile of course!



We would like to give special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr. Hopkins, Dr. Graham, Dr. Wall and Dr. Rizk for their excellent care, kindness and support you have given.



We would also like to thank Becky Brooks for your compassion and unwavering support you have always given our Mom. We could not have gotten through all of this without you.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made in Ellen's name to Humane Society of South MS or First United Methodist Church Bldg. Fund of Gulfport, MS.



Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel, Gulfport, MS where friends can visit two hours prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Tom Radich, Dennis Brooks, Colin Steenkamp, Logan Steenkamp, Trey Denley and David Christopher. Gage Barraza will serve as honorary pallbearer. Interment will be at Woolmarket Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held following Interment at First United Methodist Church in Gulfport. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel in Gulfport was honored to help serve this family. Published in The Sun Herald on July 11, 2019