Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Ellen Quave Obituary
Mrs. Ellen

Ott Quave

1932-2020

Biloxi, MS

Mrs. Ellen Ott Quave, age 88, of Biloxi passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Ocean Springs.

Mrs. Quave was born in Biloxi on February 3, 1932 to the late Edwin R. Ott and Alice Knebel Ott. She graduated from Biloxi High School. Mrs. Quave worked for 26 years in Administrative Payroll for the City of Biloxi and volunteered for Biloxi Regional, now known as Merit Health, for over 20 years. She was a faithful member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard.

Mrs. Quave is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. Quave, Sr; her parents; brother, Edwin Ott; and sister, Anita Ott Fountain. Survivors include her sons, Arthur W. Quave, Jr and Edwin J. Quave; and brother, Albert J. Ott.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi at 11:00 a.m. Friends are invited to visit one-hour prior. Interment will follow in Biloxi City Cemetery.

Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
