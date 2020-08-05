Ellis Bond
1931-2020
Gulfport
Mr. Ellis Bond, age 88 of Gulfport passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Serenity Springs Personal Care Home in Biloxi, Mississippi.
He was born November 4, 1931 in Wiggins, Mississippi. Ellis was a great husband, father and grandpa. Ellis worked for Mill Wright, Bond Appliances and was in the Construction industry. He traveled overseas to work as well. His hobbies included golf, working on appliances, and he loved talking to people. He never met a stranger.
Ellis was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas N. Bond and Emma Jane Spinks; his wife, Alfreda A. Holmes Bond; his son, Ronald D. Bond; nine siblings; and two grandchildren, Troy and Leah Brooks.
He is survived by his children, Brenda Lowery, Skip and Sandra Wandell, Sam and Nelda Stevens, Timothy and Crystal Bond and Laela Bond; twenty-two grandchildren; fifty-seven great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be Saturday August 8, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Chapel in Gulfport, MS where friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
Following the service there will be a gathering at 3021 Magnolia Drive, D'Iberville, MS 39532 where a procession will follow to the river for the spreading of the ashes.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, or you can go online, http://www.alz.org/
to make a tribute donation.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM