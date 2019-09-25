Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morgantown Church of God
1454 MS 587
Foxworth, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Morgantown Church of God
1454 MS 587
Foxworth, MS
View Map
More Obituaries for Elma Dunaway
Elma Lee Dunaway


1932 - 2019
Elma Lee Dunaway Obituary
Elma Lee Dunaway

1932 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Elma Lee Dunaway, age 87, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home in Gulfport.

Mrs. Dunaway was a long-time resident of Gulfport. She was a native of and graduated from high school in Morgantown, MS. She was a member of the Church of God in Gulfport and of the Christian Worship Center in Lyman.

She was preceded in death her husband, Shelton Dunaway; her son, Gary Dunaway; parents, Sid & Ruby Morgan; brother, Tom Morgan; and grandsons, Jason Dunaway and Dana Dunaway.

She is survived by her son, Danny M. Dunaway (Catherine) of Lake Charles, LA; her sister, Bonnie Boyd of Long Beach; her daughter-in-law, Cathy Cox Dunaway of Tupelo, MS; four grandchildren, Amanda Walker (Brandon), Emily Mauney (BJ), Kristin Richardson (James) and Jeremy Dunaway (Jill); and 9 Great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 11 a.m. at Morgantown Church of God, 1454 MS 587, Foxworth, MS, with a visitation for family and friends from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1409 Highway 98 E, Columbia, MS 39429.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family. The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
