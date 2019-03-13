Elmer Lewis Felsher



1939-2019



Biloxi



Mr. Elmer Lewis Felsher, age 79, of Biloxi, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.



Elmer was born on September 2, 1939. Elmer grew up in the Woolmaket Community. He was a member of the last class to graduate from Woolmarket High School in 1957 and he was proud of that. Elmer was a member of Coalville united Methodist Church. He retired after 44 years with the plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 568. Elmer was on the Woolmarket Rams basketball team for 4 years. He enjoyed fishing and golfing with his friend George. He was an elite member of the 'Hardee's Breakfast Club".



Elmer is preceded in death by his loving wife, Missie Stanovich Felsher; parents, Ava Mae Fayard Felsher and Clifton Alonzo Felsher; sister, Brenda Sibley; brother, Leroy Felsher; sister-in-law, Hattie V. Felsher; and father-in-law, Pete Stanovich.



Survivors include his children, Susan Lawrence and her husband Jimmy Lawrence and Tammy Felsher and her fiancée Terry Doerr; grandchildren, Mandy Hornsby, Holly Richard and Chad Lawrence; great grandchild, Mia Lawrence; brother, Curtis Felsher; his faithful cousin, Steve Fayard; and his beloved pet, Roper.



The family prefers donations to Coalville United Methodist Church, 12298 Shorecrest Road, Biloxi, MS 39532 or to Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, 12332 Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, 12332 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi, MS.



Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Coalville United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. Friends may visit one-hour prior. Burial will follow in Coalville Cemetery.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019