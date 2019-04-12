Elmer 'Nick' Nichols



April 25, 1936 - April 9, 2019.



O'Fallon



Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Elmer A. 'Nick' Nichols, Jr., age 82, of O'Fallon Ill., born April 25, 1936 in Collinsville, Ill., passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019.



Nick grew up in Collinsville, and moved to Tampa, Florida for his final year in high school. He attended University of Tampa, and later earned his graduate degree from University of Southern California.



Nick proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran, retiring from Scott Air Force Base in 1981. He was a C-141 and C-5 navigator. He was awarded the Air Medal, AF Commendation medal with two oak leaf clusters, and the Antarctic Service Medal. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked for the St. Louis Development Corporation as Port Authority Operations Manager, and was currently still employed upon his death. He was married for 35 wonderful years to his loving wife Deanie. He enjoyed working, playing golf, and enjoying his many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer Arthur Nichols, Sr. and Veronica Agnes, nee Zukas, Nichols.



Surviving are his wife, Deanie Nichols of O'Fallon; sister Evelyn Louise Nichols of Tampa, Fla., four children Cindy (Robbie) Speer of Gulfport, Miss., Nick Nichols of Gulfport, Miss., Cathy (Jim) Raskett of Long Beach, Miss., and Debvie (Steve) Danielson of Gulfport, Miss., along with two step-children Dan (Tracy) Cannon of St. Charles, Mo., and Tammy (David) Dehart of Cadiz,



Ky., and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Memorial donations can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation.



Online condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com



Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon Ill.



Funeral: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, Ill. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary