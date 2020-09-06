Elnora Davis

Elnora Agnes DavidJune 16, 1932 - August 28, 2020Perkinston, MSElnora Davis, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Poplarville, MS. Ms. Davis was a seamstress at Movie Star Garment Factory for 35 years. Ms. Davis was a woman of faith. She loved her family and she loved helping people in need. Her favorite things to do were gardening, fishing, and quilting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Mary Ladner.She is survived by her children, Buster Dean Shaw and his wife, Sherree of Perkinston, Elaine Davis of Perkinston, and Carol Lynn Rester of Wimberley, TX; five Grandchildren, Danny Davis, Lenny Davis, Candace Cameron, Tommy Shaw, and Stacy Moseley; 11 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 9 AM,at Hester Loop Cemetery. Moore Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.