Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. T. Hall Funeral Home, Inc.
1910 31ST AVE.
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228) 863-8113
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
14255 Rippy Road
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
14255 Rippy Road
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elnora Theodore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elnora Theodore


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elnora Theodore Obituary
Elnora P. Theodore

Feb. 16, 1928 - Sept. 22, 2019

Gulfport

Elnora P. Theodore, 91, died in Gulfport. She was born to the late Walter and Mary Payne. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant UMC, where she served in many areas. She worked as a teacher with Head Start at Turkey Creek School for many years. She was survived by three daughters, Janice (Richard) Marsh, Sharon (Maurice) Dawson, and Jacqueline Graves; three sons, Phillip (Willie M. Bailey), Walter, Sr. (Veronica), and Michael, Sr. (Florine) Theodore; a very special granddaughter, Tameka (Terrence) Collins and great grandson, Julius Collins; one brother, John (Shirley) Payne; two sisters, Josephine Swanier, Kimberly (Anthony) Augustine; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Service will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant UMC with visitation 10:30-11:30. Burial Biloxi National Cemetery. wwwjthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elnora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now