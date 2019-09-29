|
|
Elnora P. Theodore
Feb. 16, 1928 - Sept. 22, 2019
Gulfport
Elnora P. Theodore, 91, died in Gulfport. She was born to the late Walter and Mary Payne. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant UMC, where she served in many areas. She worked as a teacher with Head Start at Turkey Creek School for many years. She was survived by three daughters, Janice (Richard) Marsh, Sharon (Maurice) Dawson, and Jacqueline Graves; three sons, Phillip (Willie M. Bailey), Walter, Sr. (Veronica), and Michael, Sr. (Florine) Theodore; a very special granddaughter, Tameka (Terrence) Collins and great grandson, Julius Collins; one brother, John (Shirley) Payne; two sisters, Josephine Swanier, Kimberly (Anthony) Augustine; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Service will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant UMC with visitation 10:30-11:30. Burial Biloxi National Cemetery. wwwjthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 29, 2019