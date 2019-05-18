|
Eloise Florence Kindja
1941-2019
Diamondhead
Eloise Florence Kindja, age 78, passed away May 14, 2019 in Diamondhead.
She served as a commissioner to the Diamondhead Fire Department.
She was preceded in death by parents, Emile Oneto and Thelma Madere Oneto; sister, Elaine Oneto.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Charles Kindja; three daughters, Deborah Crochet (Larry), Pamela Alexander (Blake), and Lisa Goodwin (Greg); brother, Emile Richard Oneto (Barbara); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2019