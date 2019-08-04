|
|
Elouise Nangle Douglas
1920 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Elouise Nangle Douglas, age 98, passed away on August 1 in Gulfport.
Born in West Frankfort, she grew up in southern Illinois. She was married to Allison A. Douglas for seventy years and is survived by her son, Dr. Jan Eric Douglas and his wife Mary of New York, and her daughter DeAnna Douglas of Hattiesburg.
She was the surviving sibling of her twin, Louise Nangle Phillips, her brother, Robert Wall, her identical twin sisters, Jeanette and Jacqueline Wall, and her brother, Donald Wall.
She was a long standing member of the First Baptist Church of Gulfport teaching in the Sunday School for over thirty years. She served as president of the Bayou View Garden Club and enjoyed flowers, crafts and painting. She won many awards as a flower designer and worked professionally for Adams Florist. She was an outstanding cook and was never happier than entertaining in her home. Even though only five feet tall, she was a powerhouse of energy and fun. A family friend said one of the funniest things she ever saw was Elouise Douglas dancing the Charleston in her fuzzy house slippers. Her great spirit will be missed but we rejoice that we knew and loved her.
We would like to thank family friends and caregivers Patricia Stevison and Carrie Brackett for their kindness and constant help for our mother.
A reception/visitation will be held Thursday August 22 from 11:00-1:00 at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. in Gulfport. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you give to .
