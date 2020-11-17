Elsie A. Ezell
1943 - 2020
Long Beach
Elsie Azelene Ezell, age 77, of Long Beach, MS, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Mrs. Ezell was a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. She was born in Brooklyn, MS. She was an arts and crafts instructor for the City of Long Beach. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry L. and Icy A. Kahl; husband Billy D. Ezell; son Jeffrey L. Holland, daughter Janet E. Northrop; three brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include seven grandchildren; Josh Peterson, Joey and Ethan Holland, Luke, Samantha, Teresa and Chris Northrop, and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m. at the O'Neal Road Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.
