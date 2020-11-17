1/1
Elsie Ezell
Elsie A. Ezell

1943 - 2020

Long Beach

Elsie Azelene Ezell, age 77, of Long Beach, MS, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Mrs. Ezell was a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. She was born in Brooklyn, MS. She was an arts and crafts instructor for the City of Long Beach. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry L. and Icy A. Kahl; husband Billy D. Ezell; son Jeffrey L. Holland, daughter Janet E. Northrop; three brothers and five sisters.

Survivors include seven grandchildren; Josh Peterson, Joey and Ethan Holland, Luke, Samantha, Teresa and Chris Northrop, and 14 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m. at the O'Neal Road Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.

Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ezell family.

View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
November 17, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
