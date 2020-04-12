|
|
Elsie Mae Dickerson Fail
1929 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Elsie Dickerson Fail was born November 19, 1929 in Sallis, Mississippi and died April 7,2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Biloxi. Her parents were Walter L. Dickerson and Blanche Donald Dickerson.
Elsie grew up and attended school in Sallis, graduating with honors. She continued her business education in Jackson at Draughon Business College. During her time in Jackson, she met and married Joseph Watson Fail followed by four years of military service in the USAF stationed in Germany. Their son, Marc, was born during their time in Germany. After returning to the United States, they made their home in Gulfport, MS where she worked with Keesler AFB before a career and retirement with FAA in Gulfport.
Elsie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Gulfport, where she actively served her Lord for over sixty years. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Watson Fail, her son, Marc Davis Fail, her parents, and siblings. She was a much loved wife, mother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law, and friend.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Biloxi for her excellent care in the last few months. A special thanks to her hospice nurse, Taylor Bishop, for her dedicated healthcare and many kindnesses.
There will be a private graveside service. At Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gulfport, 12190 M-605 Gulfport, MS 39503.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2020