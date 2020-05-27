Elsie Walters Herrington
1939 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Elsie Walters Herrington, 81, was called to her eternal heavenly home on May 24, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1939 in Laurel, MS. She was a founding member of Grace Chapel Church where she served her Lord in many ways including organist, pianist, vocalist, and Sunday School teacher. She will be remembered as a Prayer Warrior for many. At church dinners and family gatherings, everyone looked forward to her chicken and dumplings and coconut cake.
While many knew her through church, she also had a host of friends from working many years as a Bookkeeper at Gulf Motor Parts and Buddy's Tire Mart, and also as Manager of Goodwill Retail Stores in both Gulfport and Orange Grove.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James Herrington; her parents, John Kerney Walters and Rena Blackledge Walters; her brothers and sisters, J. K. Walters, Edith Easterling, Derwood Walters, and Elizabeth Rowell.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Craig (Steve) of Long Beach; two brothers, Carlton Walters of Pearland, TX, and Billy Walters of Stringer; three grandchildren, Hannah Craig, John Craig, and Chase Craig; and many beloved family and friends.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and gathering limitations, there will be a private graveside service held on Wednesday, May 27th at 10:00 a.m. Other loved ones and friends may be a part of her life celebration by viewing the Live Stream on the Riemann Family Funeral Home website at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 27th. The link to the LIVE STREAM is just below the obituary on the Riemann website.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and prayers that have provided so much support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Chapel Church, 16366 Landon Road, Gulfport, MS 39503 or Gideons International.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. The online guestbook may be viewed, memories shared and the Live Stream link at www.riemannfamily.com/obituary/Elsie-Herrington
Published in The Sun Herald on May 27, 2020.