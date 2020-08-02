Elva Ware Avara
Nov. 19, 1935--Jul. 27, 2020
Pascagoula, MS
On July 27, 2020, Mrs. Elva Ware Avara was promoted to Glory. Elva was born on November 19th, 1935 to Laurin and Alyce Ware in a home built by her father during the Great Depression.She was a woman of unique and many talents.
By the age of 12, Elva began playing music for her church, Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, and the New Prospect Methodist Campmeeting. As well as being a talented musician in her own right, Elva was an accomplished author and poet.
In 1955, she married the love of her life W.T. "Pete" Avara Jr. and started her life as a devoted wife and mother. Despite her numerous talents and accolades, Elva would be most proud of her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her dear husband Pete, her parents, and her siblings, Laurin, Margaret, and Florian. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Dr. Pete Avara III, Laurin F. Avara Sr., Sabrina Avara Enger, and Matthew J. Avara Sr. She was also survived by her beloved in-laws, Dr. Eric Enger, Marsha Avara, Holly Avara, and the late Debra Avara. She also leaves her treasured 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020; however, Mrs. Elva will expect full attendance at her celebration of life to be announced. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to all of her caregivers for their presence and devotion throughout her late years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Dantzler United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8704, Moss Point, MS 39562 or New Prospect Methodist Campground, P.O Box 5382, Vancleave, MS 39565.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/ Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Elva Ware Avara. We encourage you to leave your heartfelt condolences for the family on her online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us