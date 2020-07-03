Emile Raymond Craig, III
Novemeber 30, 1976 - June 29, 2020
Brandon
Emile Raymond Craig, III, a resident of Brandon, MS, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1976 in Gulfport, MS. Husband of Brooke Saxton Craig and proud father of Grayson Craig; son of Bea Craig and the late, Emile Raymond Craig, Jr.; brother of Nikki Craig Beets and uncle of Madison and Alexa Beets; and grandson of paternal grandmother, Mable Craig; half-brother to Brent Craig and Wendy Hill. Emile leaves behind many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Emile Raymond Craig, Sr. and maternal grandparents, Vernona and Gilbert Nelson.
Emile received a Bachelor of Science from Millsaps College in Accounting and a Master of Health/Health Care Administration/Management from LSU Shreveport. He touched the lives of many through his work as the Director of Administration of Region 8 Mental Health Center in Brandon, MS. He dedicated much of his time to the Brandon, MS community serving as an Advisory Council Member for Life of Mississippi, Board Member of MH/IDD Statewide Planning Committee, Board Member of New Day Mississippi, Treasurer of Mississippi Statewide Commissioners Group, and a member of the Data Governance Board of MS-HIN.
Emile was one of the kindest and most genuine people to walk the Earth. His love of life was infectious. Emile was an avid runner, member of the CrossFit community, and Spartan race regular. He loved the water and spent many days and hours chasing speckled trout with family and friends. Emile was an incredible golfer and taught many of his close friends the love of the game. He was also a die-hard LSU football fan and cherished every opportunity to take his son to Tiger Stadium. He was a dedicated and loyal friend to many, especially his Kappa Sigma fraternity brothers. Above all, Emile was a dedicated husband and father with a boundless love for his family.
He will be deeply missed.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on July 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and funeral service on July 3, 2020 at 11:00 am, both to be held at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home, 114 Burney Drive, Flowood, MS. Graveside will immediately follow at First Baptist Church of Fannin, 101 Church Rd., Brandon, MS, 39047.
Donations in Emile's memory can be made to The McClean Fletcher Center, a service of Hospice Ministries, is the first and only grief support program in Mississippi offering a supportive, nurturing environment to grieving children and teens, ages 4-18, after the loss of a loved one or special person in their lives, which he passionately supported. (12 Northtown Drive, Jackson MS, 39211 or mccleanfletcher.org
).