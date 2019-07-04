Emilia Delmas Blackwell



September 16, 1937 - July 2, 2019



Pascagoula



Emilia Delmas Blackwell, age 81, of Pascagoula passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born September 16, 1937 in Pascagoula and was the youngest of 10 children. She graduated in 1957 from Our Lady of Victories Catholic School and was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pascagoula. Emilia was a former employee of Mississippi Chemical and retired from Morton Thiokol.



She is preceded in death by her parents, John B. and Gertrude Delmas; two sisters and seven brothers, John B., Arthur, Berry, Paul, James, Bill, and Richard " Doc" Delmas; Trudy Goodgame and Jean Hickey.



Emilia is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, James C. "Tunny" Blackwell, Pascagoula; two sons and three daughters, Joe Blackwell (Carol), Pascagoula; John Blackwell (Chris), Pensacola; Diane Bullock (Mike), Lucedale; Elise Savage (Tim), Orange Beach, AL; and Michelle Wilson (Ken), Ocean Springs; three sisters-in-law, Martha Delmas, Grand Bay; Mary Louise Delmas, Atlanta, GA; Helen Delmas, Pascagoula; thirteen grandchildren, Emilia, Amanda, and Paul Blackwell; Michael, Matthew, and Brian Blackwell; Zachary Bullock, Alison Green, Adrianne Gallagher, Preston and Mallory Savage; Katlyn and Lindsey Wilson; seven great grandchildren, Bentley, Brant, Case, Colton, Findley, Tatum, and Scarlett.



Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019, 10:00- 12:00, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pascagoula. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 noon with Father Michael Kelleher officiating. Following the mass, a reception will be held in the Church Parrish Hall. Private burial will be at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, American Breast Cancer Foundation, or Resurrection Catholic Schools. You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 4, 2019