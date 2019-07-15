Emily Kathryn Goss



October 24, 2001--July 12, 2019



Picayune



A Celebration of life for Emily Kathryn Goss, age 17, of Caesar, MS, who passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 4:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.



Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.



Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.



Bro. Brian Tatum will officiate the service, assisted by Bro. Danny Boudreaux.



A native of Caesar Community, she was a Senior at Hancock High School. Emily was a Captain of the Cheer Team at Hancock High School. She was an honor student, active teenager in various clubs. Emily was a hard worker with drive and determination who worked at Country Side Diner and was a baby sitter. She had a loving, kind spirit, always smiling, and loved the world. She was a faithful member of Union Baptist Church, and a member of the Youth Group. Emily loved her sister Elise with all of her heart, and she was her best friend, they were inseparable. She was a loving and kind hearted daughter, sister, granddaughter, great granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Emily was always the life of the party. She loved her glitter,confetti, and everything that sparkled.



She was preceded in death by her paternal great grandparents, Roger and Verlean Goss,and Tally and Bessie Bilbo; her maternal great grandparents, Harold and Dixie Hilsher; and her uncle, Henry Joseph Hilsher.



Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted parents, Kevin Tally Goss and Christina Marie (Hilsher) Goss; her sister and best friend, Elise Kristine Goss; her maternal grandparents, Darwyn and Teresa Hilsher; her paternal grandparents, Don and Glenda Goss; her maternal great grandparents, Patrick and Barbara Malabad; her uncles and aunts, Darwyn Joseph Hilsher, Chad and Lisa Goss, Karen and Harold Woodard, and Donnette Frick; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.



Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 15, 2019