Emily M. Hugus Reed
May 3, 1924 - January 23, 2020
Rochester
Emily M. Hugus Reed of Rochester, MN died on January 23, 2020 at age 95. She was a resident of Riverbend Assisted Living in Rochester for the last 3 years.
Emily Marie Snyder Hugus Reed was born on May 3, 1924 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was the 5th of eight children and a graduate of Ocean Springs High School in 1942.
Mrs. Reed was a homemaker, a Sunday school teacher, and a church youth counselor for 10 years. She was president of church circles in both Rochester, MN and Ocean Springs, MS and was active in the Ocean Springs Women's Club and Homemaker's Club.
Emily was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale O. Hugus and second husband, George Reed; brothers, Donald, Frank, and Edward; sisters, Regine Sanders, Phyllis Benson, and Muriel Agregaard; and daughter, Sandra Hugus.
Survivors include a son, James R. Hugus of Laurinburg, NC; daughters, Bonnie (Charles) Wood of Raleigh, NC and Louise (Randall) Heim in Rochester, MN; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Carol (Clyde) Ready of Biloxi, MS.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Salem Corners, MN.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hugus Reed family
