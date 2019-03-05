Emma Janette Tullos Nieman



1930 ~ 2019



Hattiesburg, formerly of gulfport



Emma Janette Tullos Nieman, originally from Gulfport, went to be with Jesus on March 3, 2019, surrounded by family.



Janette loved her Savior, her family, and her friends. She was equally loved by all and will be doubly missed.



Janette was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Myrtle Tullos; sister, Vernon Glass (Claudell); brother, Claude Glass; niece, Martha Anderson; and nephews, Matthew, Gerald and Samuel Anderson.



Janette is survived by her husband of 72 years, Rev. A.D. Nieman; sister-in-law, Marie Glass; her children, Dr. David Nieman, Penny Gibson (Wayne), Carl Nieman (Becky); her niece, Rebecca Davis (Gene); grandchildren, Scott Nieman, Rev. Michael Gibson (Josie), Amy Brown (Chuck), Allison Sanford (Kevin), Daniel Nieman; and great-grandchildren, Brady Gibson, Brandon Sanford, Gracie Gibson, Emma Sanford, Abby Claire Gibson, Ethan Brown, and Audrey and Jordan Nieman.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM with visitation one-hour prior on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Gulfport, MS.



The family asks that all donations be directed to Bibles through Gideon International in-lieu of flowers.



An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary