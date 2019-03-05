Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Niemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Niemann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emma Niemann Obituary
Emma Janette Tullos Nieman

1930 ~ 2019

Hattiesburg, formerly of gulfport

Emma Janette Tullos Nieman, originally from Gulfport, went to be with Jesus on March 3, 2019, surrounded by family.

Janette loved her Savior, her family, and her friends. She was equally loved by all and will be doubly missed.

Janette was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Myrtle Tullos; sister, Vernon Glass (Claudell); brother, Claude Glass; niece, Martha Anderson; and nephews, Matthew, Gerald and Samuel Anderson.

Janette is survived by her husband of 72 years, Rev. A.D. Nieman; sister-in-law, Marie Glass; her children, Dr. David Nieman, Penny Gibson (Wayne), Carl Nieman (Becky); her niece, Rebecca Davis (Gene); grandchildren, Scott Nieman, Rev. Michael Gibson (Josie), Amy Brown (Chuck), Allison Sanford (Kevin), Daniel Nieman; and great-grandchildren, Brady Gibson, Brandon Sanford, Gracie Gibson, Emma Sanford, Abby Claire Gibson, Ethan Brown, and Audrey and Jordan Nieman.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM with visitation one-hour prior on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Gulfport, MS.

The family asks that all donations be directed to Bibles through Gideon International in-lieu of flowers.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now