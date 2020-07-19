1/1
Emma Wimberly
1935 - 2020
Emma May Long Wimberly

1935-2020

Gulfport

Emma Mae (Long) Wimberly, age 85, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020, at her home in Gulfport, MS surrounded by her family and friends while in the care of Kare in Home Hospice.

Emma was born on February 24, 1935, in Richmond Kentucky to Willie and Willie Mae Long. She graduated from Model High School in 1952 and went on to the University of Kentucky to pursue her studies

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Wimberly.

Emma is survived by her son, Rodney Michael Howard of Houston TX, (and special friend Ceila McCrady); her daughter, Cindy Lea Howard of Gulfport MS, (and special friend Cathie Raney); and her grandson, Jesse Collin Howard of Olympia, WA.

She was an avid Wildcats fan and loved Kentucky basketball.

Emma was an active member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She enjoyed gourmet cooking, reading and critiquing novels and bestsellers, and traveling the world. She also enjoyed playing bridge with several bridge clubs in the area.

There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Emma's name to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library at https://imaginationlibrary.com

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
