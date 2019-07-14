Emmy Lynn Swink



1928 ~ 2019



Diamondhead



Emmy Lynn Swink, age 90, of Diamondhead, passed away on July 1, 2019, in New Orleans.



Mrs. Swink was born in Long Beach, CA to the late Lora Adele McCord and George Dewey Tenkhoff. She attended school in Cape Girardeau, MO and has been a resident of Diamondhead since 1987. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Kiln and a former member of DWGAN golf group in Diamondhead where she served as president and handicap chairperson. She was also a member of several bridge and canasta groups.



She was preceded in death after 60 years of marriage by her husband, William Arthur Swink; a brother, Alton Glaneer Tenkhoff; and sister-in-law, Marian Marie Tenkhoff; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Pecorara Swink.



Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Leigh Potts (Joe), a son, William Dewey Swink; 3 grandchildren, Brian Michael Brignac, Brandi Michelle Brignac, and Tosha Adele Swink Berthelot (Brad); a great-granddaughter, Jordan Kauzlarich; great-grandsons, Briggs-Lucien Fuselier and Brox-Louis Brignac; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Annunciation Catholic Church, Kiln, MS, where friends may visit from 10 – 11 am. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to one's favorite charity or masses may be offered for the repose of her soul.



The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019